Mandaue implements staggered tax hike

THE Mandaue City Government has implemented a business tax increase this year, applying a five percent adjustment instead of the maximum 10 percent allowed. The remaining five percent of the increase is scheduled for implementation in 2027.

The decision follows a recommendation from Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to ease the financial burden on a business sector still recovering from recent calamities — the earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025 and typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

JUSTIFICATION. City officials have framed the tax adjustment as an unavoidable obligation under Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991. August Lizer Malate, head of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), described the increase as a “regular policy” that follows a five-year cycle.

Malate said the staggered implementation aims to strike a balance between supporting the City’s revenue needs and easing the burden on the business sector.

“This is a win-win situation. The increase was inevitable because it is mandated by law, but dividing the implementation over two years makes it more manageable for business owners,” Malate stated.

Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the committee on appropriation, budget and finance, echoed this sentiment, saying “this approach ensures that our businessmen are not overly burdened while still allowing the City to comply with the law and generate funds for essential services.”

Malate said the City Government has historically increased taxes every five years, with adjustments made in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS. Despite the officials’ statements that the hike is “inevitable” or “mandated,” RA 7160 does not compel local government units to increase taxes. Section 191 of the law states that LGUs “shall have the authority” to adjust tax rates. This phrasing creates a discretionary power, not a mandatory duty. The “five-year rule” cited by officials serves as a restriction on frequency — a ceiling ensuring taxpayers are not subjected to hikes “oftener than once every five years” — rather than a requirement to hike taxes on that specific schedule. The distinction highlights that while the City has the right to raise revenue, the decision to do so remains a policy choice rather than a strict legal compulsion.

STAGGERED APPROACH. The City opted for a staggered approach. Seno explained that “in light of recent events that affected not only Mandaue City but also other parts of Cebu Province,” they decided to provide relief.

“Instead of imposing the full 10 percent increase in 2026, the City decided to apply only five percent this year, with the remaining five percent to be implemented in 2027,” Malate explained. He characterized this phased implementation as a “win-win situation” that balances the City’s revenue needs with the private sector’s capacity to pay.

HOW IT WORKS. The adjustment applies to tax rates, not as a flat fee. Malate explained: “For example, if a business tax rate is one percent of gross sales, a 10 percent increase means the rate becomes 1.1 percent. If a fee is P100, a 10 percent increase means it will now be P110.”

Crucially, the actual tax due depends on declared gross sales. Malate clarified that businesses with declining sales may pay less if they submit proper documentation, such as Bureau of Internal Revenue reports, audited financial statements and income tax returns. Around 16,000 to 17,000 businesses across sectors like retail, real estate and manufacturing will be affected.

BUSINESS SENTIMENT. The business community has accepted the staggered hike as a “workable compromise.” Mark Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, acknowledged that while the sector needs “heavy recovery assistance” after two major calamities, the City requires revenue to finance public services.

“This staggered and gradual implementation is already quite helpful and helps strike a balance in the economy,” Ynoc said, adding, “We all definitely need to compromise.” He said that tax compliance is essential for the “sustainability and long-term growth” of local businesses.

For smaller operators, even the reduced hike is a challenge. Business owner Jera Marie Reponoya said, “This additional increase this year is really slow. It’s different from previous years when sales were strong... It’s really difficult, especially since we have a child studying.”

Reponoya pointed out the strain of paying renewals in January, immediately following the holiday season and staff bonus payouts. “Yes, it’s gradual, but even a five percent increase is still heavy... Renewals are really expensive,” she said. However, she conceded that “Gradual is better because if it were full, it would be too much.”

WHY REVENUE MATTERS. The City maintains that the revenue is vital to offset inflation. Malate said the costs of “service vehicles, construction materials like cement and steel and other operational expenses” have risen.

The funds are intended to ensure the continued delivery of public services and infrastructure projects. Seno added that the staggered approach aims to prevent a “ripple effect on prices and employment” that a steeper, sudden hike might trigger. / ABC