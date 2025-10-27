Mandaue keeps 2026 budget at P4.5B, prioritizes health, education

MANDAUE City’s budget for the upcoming year will remain the same as last year’s, amounting to P4.5 billion, with only minimal adjustments made to the allocations, said Councilor Joel Seno.

He said the slight adjustments in the City’s finances mainly focus on strengthening programs for health and education.

He clarified that the previous P7.5 billion figure in 2023, which appeared in last year’s proposal, included a proposed loan for the construction of a new government center.

However, that portion was later removed because it was classified as a credit facility, not an actual loan.

“The difference between the P7.5 billion and P4.5 billion was actually the proposed loan for the government center. That was taken out because the proceeds were not really a loan but a credit facility, so it was excluded in the following year’s budget,” Seno clarified.

Seno added that despite having experienced reported deficits over the past two years, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano remains focused on fiscal stability and maintaining discipline in spending.

“The mayor is really focused on moving forward. He continues to implement measures to close the deficit gap. Everything is being managed carefully to make sure the city doesn’t go off balance,” he said.

Seno added that under Ouano’s leadership, the City’s finances are “very well-handled” and that no overspending is expected to occur.

The same fiscal discipline and measures, he said, will continue into the next year.

“For two years now, it has remained the same because Mayor Ouano has stabilized what needs to be done,” Seno said. “He just recently took over, and his focus has been on ensuring that the city’s financial operations remain steady.”

With the P4.5 billion budget in place, the Mandaue City Government aims to sustain essential services and improve health and education programs while maintaining careful financial management to avoid future deficits. (ABC)