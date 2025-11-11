Mandaue keeps 7 schools on blended learning due to evacuees

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano met with the superintendent of schools and staff from the Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO) and City Social Services (CS) to assess the current situation in school-based evacuation centers.

According to Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the meeting focused on evaluating which schools could resume normal operations and which still needed to accommodate evacuees.

“We have already decided that most schools will resume face-to-face classes, except for seven schools where evacuees will stay a little longer,” Malig-on said.

Malig-on added that the Department of Education (DepEd) recommended that Ouano issue an official order for all schools to return to face-to-face classes starting Thursday, November 13, 2025.

However, the seven schools still hosting evacuees will implement blended learning until the situation is resolved.

“The catch is that these seven identified schools will continue blended learning because evacuees are still staying there,” Malig-on said.

The City Government will also write to the regional DepEd director to report on the situation, noting that the existing 15-day agreement between DepEd and the city will lapse soon and may need adjustments.

“We will send the letter today, November 11, but we understand that the evacuees will stay a little while longer in the seven schools,” Malig-on said.

The city clarified that the face-to-face order applies to all other schools not serving as evacuation centers.

“Actually, the official order is for all schools to resume face-to-face classes, but these seven identified schools will continue blended learning for now,” Malig-on added. (ABC)