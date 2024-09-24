Mandaue, Lapu boxers dominate Quest for Champions 10 slugfest

MANDAUE City and Lapu-Lapu City emerged with the most victories in last weekend’s Quest for Champions 10 inter-island amateur boxing show at the LAS Boxing Fitness Gym in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu boxers both logged five wins in the amateur fight card organized by the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy and VSG Promotions.

Palarong Pambansa bronze medalist Jerson Inon led the charge of Mandaue City with a unanimous-decision win over Camiguin’s Excel Salait in the main event.

Joebert Boncales defeated Bohol’s Ronald Revil, John Rio Joren outclassed Palawan’s Adrian Decio, John Eronico walked away with a split-decision win over Camiguin’s Jay-Ar Andam, and Marvin Villafuerte beat James Loyd Awit via a third-

round stoppage.

For Lapu-Lapu City, Gian Dela Torre defeated Cebu City’s Nick Lasado by split decision, Sandro Ypil squeaked past Mandaue’s Noel Semblante, Kenneth Saniban outgunned Bohol’s John Vincent Ano by unanimous decision, Kylle Siaton defeated Cebu City’s Romel Lasado by unanimous decision, and Tristan Brigoli beat Bohol’s Rain Yossak also by

unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, James Caro of Bohol won the Best Boxer of the Tournament accolade after defeating Lap-Lapu’s Geof Evan Tangoan by

split decision.

Other Bohol pugilists who posted wins in the tournament were John Michael Ano and Jhanna Correa, who both stopped their respective opponents -- Lapu-Lapu City’s John Deep Casipit and Cebu City’s Alexah Juesan -- in the

first round.

In other matches, Ormoc’s Kai “Aloha Kid” fought Palawan’s Zarah Tabastas to a draw, Cebu City’s Alyssah Juesan won by split decision over Mandaue City’s Jamaica Apas, and Camiguin’s Gabriel Cocamas stopped Lapu-Lapu City’s Stephen John Colot in the third round. / EKA