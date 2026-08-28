Mandaue, Lapu schools ok use of transparent bags

SCHOOLS in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities are tightening campus security, including the use and distribution of transparent bags, as education officials and local governments strengthen measures to prevent possible attacks.

In Mandaue City, Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue has temporarily shifted to online classes for one week as a precautionary measure and plans to implement a transparent-bag policy when face-to-face classes resume.

Rotie Gabuya, director of Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue, said the measures respond to growing safety concerns. The school also conducts manual security checks and uses metal detectors.

Bag inspection

Gabuya said the transparent-bag policy would allow personnel to inspect belongings more easily while still allowing students to bring necessary items.

“For easier checking and monitoring, students may leave their big bags and other essential items in their classrooms,” Gabuya said.

Gabuya raised the measures during a coordination meeting between DepEd-Mandaue and school representatives on Aug. 24, as officials prepared for the nationwide school safety drill focused on active attack incidents.

Preventive measures

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, superintendent of DepEd-Mandaue, said private schools may shift to online or distance learning depending on their situation assessment, provided they comply with existing DepEd requirements. Schools may also adopt additional measures, including transparent bags, after consulting parents.

“We are not looking at just one solution to the situation involving school shooting incidents. Every possible solution should be implemented by schools, while keeping the main goal of prevention in mind,” Dagatan said.

Measures being considered or strengthened in Mandaue include increased security deployment, additional metal detectors, walkthrough security systems, monitoring systems, and closer coordination with parents and law enforcement.

Citywide distribution

In Lapu-Lapu City, transparent bags are also being considered on a larger scale.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan has proposed distributing transparent school bags to 105,000 public school students as part of the City Government’s free school supplies program in 2027.

Instead of the royal blue bags distributed this year, Chan said transparent bags would make security checks at school entrances easier.

Department of Education Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Office Superintendent Marilyn Andales told SunStar Cebu on Aug. 28 that she supports the proposal, saying transparent bags could help expedite security screening.

The initiative would add to measures already in place. In June, the City Government directed schools to strengthen inspections of students’ bags and personal belongings before entering school premises.

Lapu-Lapu City is also preparing for the nationwide active-

attack safety drill scheduled for Sept. 3. Four pilot schools have been identified: Marigondon National High School, Babag National High School, Bankal National High School and Sta. Rosa National High School. The drill will eventually be expanded to other schools, according to the city.

Shared responsibility

The security measures in both cities come amid heightened concerns over school safety following recent shooting incidents and threats involving educational institutions in other areas.

Mandaue Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said school safety remains a shared responsibility among parents, schools and authorities.

“Everything starts at home. Closely monitoring our children is our responsibility as parents. Our goal is prevention,” Ouano said. / DPC, ABC