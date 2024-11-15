Mandaue launches bus tracking system

TO REDUCE waiting time, Mandaue City will launch a real-time Commuter Transport Map (CTM) offering commuters convenience by allowing them to track the arrival of modern jeepneys and plan their wait efficiently.

The system will allow passengers to track buses and jeepneys on a live map, providing estimated arrival times at designated stops.

Mandaue City signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Good Transport Solutions to bring this initiative to life on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

The system aims to ease traffic congestion, optimize commuter schedules, and reduce overcrowding at bus stops, said Brezhnev Tero, chief executive officer of Good Transport Solutions.

Through a web browser, commuters can access the service at their browser “ctm.goodkredit.com.” The accompanying mobile app is set to launch early next year.

Tero said for added convenience, monitors will soon be installed at bus stops, displaying real-time information, including arrival updates and route details. A voice-over system is also being considered to announce bus arrivals.

“Many areas in our place have corners. At least, commuters can time their walks to the main road, knowing exactly when a bus will arrive,” said Tero in Cebuano.

“You can really maximize your time now. This initiative is a vital component of Mandaue’s vision to become a smart city,” Tero added.

The project is being implemented to the Mandaue Transport Cooperative, initially with 20 bus units, and is currently accessible via browser.

“The long-awaited signing of the MOU with Good Transport Solutions has finally been realized. This initiative, managed by the project team from the City of Mandaue, in collaboration with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) and City Planning and Development Office, aims to significantly improve the city’s transport management system,” said Hyll Retuya, Department head of Team. / CAV