Mandaue library to adjust staff schedules amid energy-saving measures

THE Mandaue City Library is set to adjust staff work schedules as part of its efforts to reduce energy consumption while maintaining weekend services for the public, according to city officials.

Angelina Cagatulia, the city librarian, said the library has already started implementing energy-saving measures, such as setting air conditioning units to 24 degrees Celsius, switching off units in unused sections, limiting light usage, and encouraging staff to use handheld fans.

“The first thing we did was set the air conditioning to 24 degrees Celsius. In sections where there are no clients, we turn the air conditioning off. We have also limited the use of lights, and some of our staff are using handheld fans to help conserve electricity,” Cagatulia said.

She explained that when clients such as students or researchers arrive, the library opens only the necessary sections to minimize electricity use.

“When we have clients, we turn the facilities on, but we prefer that they stay in one room or section instead of being spread out, so we can save energy. For smaller groups, we direct them to the e-library first, and only open other rooms when the number of users increases,” she said.

The librarian noted that the number of users in the e-library has dropped due to the absence of classes, but researchers and residents continue to use the facility.

“There has been a decrease in e-library users because there are no classes, but we still have users, especially researchers and those who want to stay updated on current events,” she added.

Alongside these energy-saving efforts, Cagatulia said she will seek approval from Gonzalo Malig-on, the city administrator, for proposed adjustments to staff work schedules while ensuring that the library’s weekend services remain available.

“I will ask for permission regarding how we can adjust the work day and work week of the staff, considering that we provide 24/7 library services on weekends,” she said.

At present, the library operates 24 hours on weekends and until 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Cagatulia said these extended hours were designed to give workers more opportunities to access library resources, particularly the e-library.

“We considered that workers have more time to do research on weekends, so we want them to continue having access to our resources, especially our electronic resources,” she said.

However, she said the operating hours may still be reviewed depending on what city officials approve.

“I will also ask whether we should extend or shorten the hours depending on what is approved,” she added.

Malig-on confirmed that the library is only adjusting staff schedules and not removing weekend operations.

“Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano said weekend services should not be removed, only adjusted. Saturday and Sunday services will remain, but the hours may be changed,” Malig-on said.

He said that because classes have ended, the demand for library services on weekends, particularly Sundays, is no longer as high as before, prompting the need to revise staffing schedules.

“The demand on Sundays is not the same as before because there are no classes anymore. They may adjust the hours, but weekend operations will remain,” he said.

Malig-on said the city librarian is expected to submit a finalized proposal by Monday April 20, 2026 detailing the new schedule arrangement.

“The library hours will not be removed. They will just rotate their personnel and adjust the schedule. She will finalize the proposal and report back by Monday,” he added.

Despite the upcoming adjustments, city officials assured the public that the library will continue to offer weekend access, with revised staffing arrangements aimed at balancing public service with energy conservation. (ABC)