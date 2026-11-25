MANDAUE City has recorded 1,289 dengue cases across 27 barangays with a 0.6 percent case fatality rate as of Monday, November 23, 2026, according to Assistant City Health Officer Dr. Phyllis P. Bidon.

While Bidon noted that Mandaue still posts the lowest figures compared to Cebu Province and other highly urbanized cities, cases are higher than last year's comparative tally, prompting calls for stronger community-level preparedness after a briefing with the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Mandaue recorded 520 dengue cases, with three deaths in 2025.

From January 1 to November 23, 2026, nine deaths have been recorded alongside one death still under investigation to determine if it is dengue-related, while the local hospital currently a Level 1 infirmary with a 25-bed capacity is already experiencing dengue-related congestion and handling overflow.

To curb transmission and ease hospital pressure, Bidon emphasized making mosquito breeding-site control and the 4S practices a daily household habit supported by weekly monitoring and surveillance, including search and destroy, the 4 o'clock habit of discarding water-holding containers and snack wrappers, and misting when cases spike or rains return.

She urged residents to seek medical consultation on day one of a fever at dengue fast lanes across health centers, satellite outpatient departments (OPDs), the main OPD, and the hospital, while reminding parents and patients of warning signs — such as vomiting, bleeding, poor appetite, and abdominal pain that require immediate hospital assessment rather than waiting at home.

For referrals and coordination, Bidon said the OPD operates Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while hospital fast lanes remain available during evenings, weekends, and 24/7 operations, backed by 24/7 Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS) for transport and the Operations Center (OpCen) to coordinate referrals to larger hospitals for severe cases.

She added that the City Health Office is also working with the Department of Education, which is monitoring students, conducting school cleanups, and installing insecticide-treated mosquito nets. (ABC)