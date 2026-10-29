Mandaue logs 185 teen pregnancies in six months, nearly matching 2025 total

MANDAUE City recorded 185 teenage pregnancies in the first six months of 2026, nearly matching the 190 cases logged in all of 2025, and health officials say some of the girls are as young as 12.

The cases, recorded from January to June by the Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO), involved adolescents aged 12 to 19. The figures echo a national trend in which births to the youngest girls are rising while births among older teens decline.

Dr. Irah Flores, a medical officer and coordinator of the MCHO’s Safe Motherhood Program, said the rising number of very young mothers is a particular concern.

“There are already 12- and 13-year-olds. It’s gradually increasing. It’s quite alarming,” Flores said.

She said teenage pregnancies in the city had declined after peaking during the Covid-19 pandemic, a trend this year’s figures appear to reverse.

Flores did not provide a breakdown of teenage pregnancies by barangay.

A nationwide pattern

The city’s experience is not unique. Births to Filipino girls younger than 15 climbed to 3,612 in 2024 from 3,343 in 2023 and 3,135 in 2022, according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data cited by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

Births to mothers aged 15 to 19, by contrast, fell to 135,085 in 2024 from 138,933 the year before, bringing the 2024 total for mothers aged 10 to 19 to 138,697.

Poverty and early exposure

CPD’s Lisa Bersales said in published reports that the trend amounts to a shift from teenage pregnancies to child pregnancies. She linked it to poverty and limited educational opportunities, and to children’s earlier exposure to sexual content on social media. Many parents, she said, fail to realize that girls under 15 can already be sexually active.

The PSA’s latest household survey points to the same risk factors. The 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey found that 4.9 percent of women aged 15 to 19 had been pregnant. The rate reached 17.2 percent among girls with only some primary education, and 9.4 percent in the poorest households, compared with 1.4 percent in the richest.

Risks to mothers and babies

One of the girls in Mandaue is a 14-year-old from Barangay Banilad, whom Flores identified only as Karie to protect her identity. The girl is eight months pregnant.

Karie met her boyfriend on social media. The two had already separated when she learned, five months into the pregnancy, that she was expecting.

According to Flores, the girl regrets entering a relationship so young, and the pregnancy has taken a physical toll and put her plans on hold. Her mother and neighbors have been helping her through it, as has the Barangay Health Center.

Girls in Karie’s situation face higher medical risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said in its report that mothers aged 10 to 19 are more likely than women aged 20 to 24 to develop eclampsia and infections, including infections of the uterus after childbirth and systemic infections. Their babies are more likely to be born preterm or underweight, or to suffer severe newborn complications.

The effects alsoextend beyond health. According to CPD in Central Visayas, unplanned teenage pregnancy often brings fear and anxiety, along with isolation, and makes it hard for young mothers to stay in school while caring for a baby and facing judgment from others.

Bersales also said rising early pregnancies could erode the economic gains the country expects from its large working-age population.

Local and national response

Barangay Banilad recently held a Buntis Congress, where expectant young mothers attended sessions with health workers on maternal health, including prenatal care, and on family planning.

Flores said community programs like this are a key way to teach young people about reproductive health and safe motherhood, and about their rights. She hopes similar programs will spread across Mandaue, along with more mental health and reproductive health services for adolescents.

The Department of Health (DOH) has made a similar call, saying puberty education should begin as early as age 8 or 9 rather than at the usual 11.

Barangay health workers and the DOH also go house to house in sitios and puroks, the smaller communities within a barangay, to find pregnant teens who have not sought care.

Evelyn Sanchez, a midwife at the Banilad Barangay Health Center, urged pregnant teens to register at their local health center even if they see a private doctor. Doing so, she said, gives them access to regular checkups and immunizations, as well as nutritional supplements. / CAV, KAL