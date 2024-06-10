Mandaue logs 3 rabies cases in first 5 months of 2024

MANDAUE City’s Veterinary Office (CVO) recorded only three rabies cases as of May this year, a drop from nine cases in the same period in 2023.

For this year, the positive cases came from Barangays Mantuyong, Canduman and Tipolo, according to Dr. Karen Merriles, the city’s veterinarian.

Mandaue City’s rabies cases are low compared to the cases in Cebu City, which recorded 14 cases as of the second quarter this year, nearly matching the 17 cases recorded in all of 2023.

Despite the low numbers, Merriles told SunStar Cebu on Monday, June 10, 2024, that they are not letting their guard down, as there are still many irresponsible pet owners despite numerous educational seminars conducted in all 27 barangays of Mandaue City and free vaccination drives held three times a year.

Merriles also warned that pet owners whose animals bite people could face legal action and be held liable if they refuse to compensate the victims. She urged pet owners to vaccinate their pets to avoid potential harm to people, other pets and themselves.

The city veterinarian said pet owners who fail to vaccinate their pets will face a P2,000 penalty, which increases to P5,000 if a dog is found to be rabid. The collected fines are used to provide food, vitamins and other necessities for impounded animals.

The impounding area, located in Barangay Labagon, is currently closed to visitors and adoptions as the animals are still under care.

This year, 17,600 animals are impounded, a notable decrease from 28,850 last year. In terms of vaccinations, 14,325 animals have been vaccinated as of May, down from 20,068 the previous year. / CAV