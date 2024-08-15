Mandaue, Maayo hospital tie up to offer free medical services

TO PROVIDE accessible healthcare services to its less privileged residents, the Mandaue City Government inked on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, a partnership with The Hospital at Maayo, a private healthcare provider in the City.

Under the partnership, the City will provide financial assistance to cover the medical expenses of eligible patients, allocating up to P700,000 per month for hospital services.

“The program is designed to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses for the city’s poorest residents, said City Mayor Jonas Cortes during a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Application process

To ensure a smooth application process, the City Government has appointed a dedicated representative at The Hospital at Maayo. This representative will be responsible for receiving and reviewing applications for medical assistance.

Mitzi Marie Abadia, City Social Welfare Service (CSWS) assistant department head said applicants must submit the required documents to prove their eligibility. Once verified, the applications will be forwarded to the Mayor’s Office for final approval and allocation of funds.

Applicants must submit the following requirements: barangay indigency, laboratory with quotation (certified true copy or original), medical certificate (original or certified true copy), medical prescription (original or certified true copy), and photocopy of valid ID of the claimant.

Moreover, if the one processing is a child of the patient and single, he or she must provide a copy of his or her birth certificate; if the one processing is a daughter and married, she must present a copy of her marriage contract. If the one processing is a live-in partner or relative, he or she must present an affidavit of cohabitation or affidavit of guardianship.

If the one processing the application is a sibling of the patient, he or she must submit both the patient’s and his or her birth certificates. If the one processing is the parent, the hospital will require the child’s birth certificate, and if the spouse is processing, a photocopy of the marriage contract is required.

According to Cortes, this new initiative will simplify the process for residents needing medical assistance.

He said patients will no longer need to visit the CSWS office for an approval or guarantee letter. Instead, the guarantee letter will be directly issued to the patient at Maayo Hospital.

Services

The partnership covers a wide range of medical services, including diagnostic procedures, such as blood tests, magnetic resonance imaging, CT scans, and other laboratory work, as well as emergency hospital admissions.

The Hospital at Maayo will also provide wellness services, Cortes said.

Cortes added that they are currently in the budget preparation phase and plan to expand their healthcare budget to ensure that all residents, regardless of their financial status, can access quality healthcare services, including consultations with doctors and specialists at the hospital.

Cortes expressed gratitude for the support provided by the hospital, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. / CAV