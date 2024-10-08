Mandaue-Mactan Bridge repairs cause traffic

MOTORISTS could be facing weeks of traffic congestion on the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducts extensive road repairs.

The rehabilitation work, which started on Oct. 2, 2024, is being carried out every night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. under a stop-and-go traffic system, according to Daffodil Jugan, information officer of the DPWH Cebu’s 6th District Engineering Office.

“The flow of traffic is slow as vehicles need to reduce speed due to the uneven surface,” Jugan told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 7. The office has installed warning signs approaching the bridge to alert drivers of the conditions.

The P38.5-million project includes deck slab preparation, waterproofing membrane application, and asphalt overlay to address asphalt raveling issues.

As of Oct. 7, workers have completed approximately 300 meters of asphalt laying. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, depending on weather conditions.

Safety concerns have emerged among bridge users. A motorcyclist, who requested anonymity, reported nearly losing balance while crossing the bridge to Lapu-Lapu City.

Local student Laila Augusto said the rough road surface is forcing motorists to reduce speed.

The rehabilitation work also includes repainting sections of the bridge damaged by a fire in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, on March 12.

The Mandaue-Mactan Bridge spans the Mactan Channel and serves as a crucial connection between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities. It is one of the primary routes for residents traveling between the two urban centers. / DPC