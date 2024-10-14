Mandaue-Mactan bridge repairs completed

AFTER two weeks of causing traffic congestion, the repair works at the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge have already been completed as of Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

Daffodil Jugan, DPWH Cebu’s 6th District Engineering Office public information officer, in a phone interview on Monday, said workers have completed asphalt laying in the entire Cebu-Mactan first bridge, covering 862 meters.

The repair began on Oct. 2.

The temporary road works raised safety concerns among bridge users on the uneven surface of the infrastructure project that connects the two urbanized cities.

Jugan assured that the surface of the bridge has been leveled and traffic flow will be smoother for the motorist compared to the rough surface experienced during the ongoing road works.

Jugan added that asphalt lifespan varies depending on the weather conditions, especially in areas prone to flooding that breaks down the pavement more easily.

The last asphalting project implemented for the first bridge was in 2015, she said.

Ongoing works

Meanwhile, as the asphalting of the P38.5 million infrastructure project has been completed, thermoplastic road markings and repainting of the lower portion of the first bridge are still underway.

The repainting includes the sections of the bridge damaged by a fire in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, on March 12.

For the thermoplastic painting, Jugan said that they have no idea when the contract worker will start putting up the markings.

However, she shared that it will only be done during the night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

The Mandaue-Mactan Bridge spans the Mactan Channel and is one of the primary routes for residents traveling between the two urban centers between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities. / DPC