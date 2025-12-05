Mandaue maps high-risk zones to speed disaster aid

THE Mandaue City Government is set to strengthen its disaster response through a proposed ordinance that seeks to map all high-risk areas and identify potential victims ahead of calamities.

Mandaue City Councilor Atty. Carlo Fortuna said the measure aims to ensure the city is prepared for storms, floods, earthquakes, fires, and other hazards.

“The target of the ordinance is for us to be fully mapped in all forms of calamities or disasters, particularly storms and flooding, which is our number one concern,” Fortuna said.

He added that the ordinance will also cover “potential earthquakes, fault lines, areas considered highly at risk, and fire hazards, especially since the city has experienced fires in densely populated communities in the past, leaving many victims.”

Fortuna emphasized that the primary goal of the ordinance is to make it easier for the city to identify affected families when calamities strike.

“The main purpose is to help the city identify victims for relief assistance,” he said.

He cited Bagyong Tino as an example, noting that an estimated 70,000 residents were affected.

He said the city struggled with identifying who the real victims were and determining whether homes were flooded, partially damaged, or totally destroyed.

This, he explained, significantly delayed response efforts and the distribution of aid.

To prevent the same situation from happening again, the city plans to use advanced tools and systems such as Project NOAH to detect flood-prone areas, the Bureau of Mines geohazard map for landslide-risk zones, and the Barangay Monitoring System to locate densely populated communities.

“With these tools, our CDRRMO, BFP, City Planning, and CSWS can easily identify households and families who may be affected by a disaster,” Fortuna said.

He noted that this will help responders determine early if a home has a PWD, senior citizen, or other vulnerable individuals, allowing aid to be prepared even before a calamity hits.

The councilor said the response will be led by a composite team composed of the CDRRMO, BFP, City Planning, and CSWS to ensure quick action without the need for lengthy validation during emergencies.

“If something happens, it will be easy to identify the affected areas because we already know the families living there,” he said.

“The city will be immediately ready to provide assistance.” (ABC)