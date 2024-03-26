Mandaue market vendors warned vs overpricing

AN OFFICIAL from the Mandaue City Public Market (MCPM) has warned vendors against overpricing goods, especially those highly in demand this Holy Week, saying they will face penalties, including the revocation of their stalls.

Jenny Ceniza, head of MCPM, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that a market task force had already been deployed to closely monitor vendors and ensure that they do not overprice their goods.

He said this overpricing is a common issue, especially during times of celebration, such as the ongoing observance of Holy Week, which began on Palm Sunday, March 24, and will end on Easter Sunday, March 31.

The market also has 16 guards who will work in shifts around the clock to keep an eye on vendors who may be breaking the rules.

Ceniza said vendors caught overpricing their goods will be held accountable for vendor misconduct, which may lead to the revocation of their selling permits.

Price increased

As of March 27, some goods at the MCPM market have increased in price, specifically those used for cooking "binignit," a traditional Visayan soup dish served during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Taro, also known as gabi in the Philippines, now sells at P100 per kilo from P80 per kilo, while sweet potato has increased from P50 to P60 per kilo. Brown sugar is now priced at P80 from P75 per kilo.

Sago (starch pearls) is currently sold at P10 per pack, landang (native tapioca) is sold at P300 per kilo, ube (purple yam) is sold at P100 per kilo, saba banana is sold at P30 per kilo, mature coconut is sold at P60 per kilo, and kinugay (roasted buri palm flour) is sold at P100 per kilo.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables, fruits, fish, and seafood have remained the same and have not shown any increase yet.

During the season of Lent, it is a common practice among Roman Catholics to refrain from consuming meat every Friday and throughout the entire Holy Week. It is not advised to eat pork, chicken, beef, or any other form of meat during this period.

Don't take advantage of the situation

Ceniza said they are currently waiting for the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to release a suggested retail price (SRP).

This SRP will be particularly for the Holy Week goods and will be imposed as a price guide for the vendors immediately upon release.

He said they are continuously reminding vendors through the market's paging system and written memorandums.

In a separate interview with reporters at the Mandaue City Hall on Tuesday, Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes reminded vendors not to take advantage of their consumers' rising needs for Holy Week goods.

"Ang ato lang sinabtanay naa ta sa kalisod kahibaw ta sila (vendors) manginabuhi pero price regulation gihapon dili ta magpatuyang sa atong gibati sa pagpasaka sa presyo sa mga pamaliton," said Cortes.

(Let's work toward having a mutual understanding. We understand that life can be challenging and it is their livelihood. However, we should still adhere to price regulations and avoid excessively increasing the prices of goods.) (HIC)