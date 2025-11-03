Mandaue mayor forms price monitoring council

TO PROTECT consumers from unfair pricing and ensure strict compliance with price regulations during calamities, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo "Jonkie" Jovito Ouano has signed Executive Order 2025-059, creating the Local Price Monitoring Council (LPMC).

The executive order, signed on November 3, 2025, formally establishes the council that will monitor the prices of basic goods and prime commodities, especially during times of calamity or crisis.

The move aims to prevent overpricing, hoarding, profiteering, and other abusive practices that burden consumers.

Ouano emphasized the importance of protecting the welfare of Mandauehanons by ensuring that prices of essential goods remain stable and fair.

The measure also aligns with Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, which mandates automatic price control during a declared state of calamity.

Under the order, Ouano will serve as chairperson of the council, with City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. as vice-chairperson.

Other members include the City Agriculturist, City Health Officer, City Environment and Natural Resources Officer, MCPO City Director, and the Head of the City Business Permits and Licensing Office.

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Central Visayas, accredited local consumer organizations, local market vendors’ associations, and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also part of the group.

The City Council chairpersons of the committees on Agriculture, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, and Trade and Industry will also join as council members.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) will serve as the secretariat of the LPMC, responsible for preparing meeting notices, maintaining reports and records, and coordinating enforcement and monitoring activities.

The council’s duties include round-the-clock price monitoring of essential goods such as rice, canned food, drinking water, cooking oil, and construction materials.

It will also oversee compliance among business establishments, conduct surprise inspections, manage consumer complaints, and submit daily reports to the Office of the Mayor and relevant national agencies.

Ouano’s order also authorizes the council to recommend sanctions, including the filing of criminal charges against violators of the Price Act, particularly those engaged in hoarding and profiteering.

The council will immediately convene once a state of calamity is declared and will continue operations throughout the duration of any price freeze or price ceiling period.

Its activities will be funded through the city’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund or other local sources, following standard accounting rules.

“This initiative ensures that Mandaue City remains proactive in safeguarding consumers, especially during emergencies,” Ouano said in the order.

The executive order took effect immediately upon signing. (ABC)