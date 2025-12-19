Mandaue mayor reiterates strict ban on firecrackers

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano reiterated his administration’s strict ban on the use and sale of firecrackers within the city.

Ouano stressed that existing restrictions remain firmly in place despite ongoing attempts by some residents to set off pyrotechnics during the holiday season.

He said areas such as the North Reclamation, where firecracker vendors and customers traditionally congregate, are not officially designated for firecracker sales or use, and such activities continue only “because people still engage in the practice,” even though the city has not allowed it.

Violators are being reminded that enforcement authorities will take action if they are caught lighting firecrackers or violating safety rules.

“If they want to buy, maybe they should go to places like Cebu City’s South Road Properties where some regulated sale is permitted… Here in Mandaue, it is still banned,” he said.

The mayor said the City continues to hear reports of people setting off firecrackers despite the clear prohibition, which he described as an unsafe practice that must be discouraged.

“Even if we say it is not allowed, it is still being done. We have disallowed it completely,” he said.

Ouano also addressed the idea of establishing designated firecracker zones, saying that while a special area could theoretically be set aside, “realistically, even in a firecracker area, they will not necessarily set them off there.”

He underscored that those who choose to use firecrackers do so at their own risk and could face consequences if caught by authorities.

“But if our persons in authority see them, they really are being unruly,” he said.

The City Government’s approach aligns with broader safety measures being implemented in the lead-up to major holiday events.

Mandaue City and neighboring cities have adopted policies to manage peace and order, traffic observances such as Christmas Day and New Year underscoring the importance of safety and regulation during high-activity periods.

City officials are urging the public to comply with existing laws and safety protocols to avoid injuries and other hazards associated with fireworks and firecrackers. (ABC)