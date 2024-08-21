Mandaue mayor suspended for 1 year without pay

THE Office of the Ombudsman has suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes for one year without pay for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The administrative complaint filed against Mandaue City Social Welfare Services head Camilo Basaca Jr., meanwhile, was dismissed for insufficient evidence.

The Ombudsman, in its decision dated August 12, 2024 and was penned by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer Napoleon Regan Malimas, said the penalty for grave misconduct is dismissal from service even on the first offense, but it noted there was “neither allegation nor was it found that the irregular designation of Basaca was attended with elements of corruption.”

SunStar Cebu is still trying to reach Cortes for comment as of this posting Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (JJL, CAV)

***

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.