A 30-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider appeared before the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) on Thursday, November 19, 2026, a day after a viral social media post showed his child kneeling on the moving motorcycle without a helmet.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the agency issued Rey Rosaceña citations for reckless driving and allowing a back rider to travel without a helmet.

Rosaceña told the media on Thursday that his child experienced soreness in the buttocks while he carried a plastic bag of vegetables on his left side. He maintained he did not intend to put his child in danger.

“I really had no intention of doing that. I love my child. I love my child even more than I love myself,” Rosaceña said in Cebuano.

“I decided to face this because it would be wrong to run away when we have done nothing wrong,” he added.

Retuya said he arranged the meeting after a resident from the area contacted him following the November 18 viral video.

He said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) considered issuing a show-cause order against Rosaceña, prompting him to ensure the rider received due process and an opportunity to explain his side.

“Nevertheless, regardless of his reasons, we understand that there may be humanitarian considerations. However, to set an example for the general public, we still issued him citations because the act violated traffic laws, particularly reckless driving for allowing the child to ride in that manner and the failure to provide a helmet for the back rider,” Retuya said.

Retuya said traffic regulations apply equally to everyone.

“Yes, this should serve as a lesson to all motorists. No one is exempt,” Retuya said. (ABC)