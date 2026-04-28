Mandaue moves to regulate kite flying after CCLEX nylon string scare

THE Mandaue City Government is moving to strengthen regulations on kite flying following a recent incident at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), where a nylon kite string reportedly caused danger to motorists.

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the City Council has already passed a resolution and is preparing an ordinance that will regulate the materials used in kite flying, particularly nylon strings, which he described as highly dangerous.

Fortuna said that while kite flying remains a popular recreational activity in Mandaue City, the use of nylon strings poses a serious risk to motorists, especially motorcycle riders passing through highways and bridges such as the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Osmeña Bridge.

“There is a real risk of injury and accidents. We do not want to wait for more accidents to happen, which is why we are pushing this resolution to inform the public, especially those flying large kites,” Fortuna said.

He warned that nylon strings can act “like a blade,” capable of cutting through clothing and even causing severe injuries to the neck or chest.

“When you are hit by a nylon string, it can cut like a blade. It can cut your shirt, and it can cut your neck. It is very dangerous, especially for motorcycle riders,” he added.

According to Fortuna, large kites often use high-tension nylon strings that can stretch hundreds of feet into the air.

If the string snaps or gets tangled on roads, unsuspecting motorists may not see it in time, increasing the risk of serious accidents.

“These kites fly very high, and the nylon strings are much stronger. If the line breaks and falls onto the road, passing motorists may not see it, and that can lead to injuries,” Fortuna said.

The proposed ordinance will not ban kite flying but will focus on regulating unsafe materials.

Fortuna emphasized that kite flying is still allowed as a recreational activity, but the city wants to ensure that it does not endanger the public or even the kite flyers themselves.

“We are not prohibiting kite flying because it is a form of recreation. What we want is to regulate the materials being used so that they do not cause harm to the public,” he said.

As part of the city’s preventive measures, the Mandaue City Police Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and barangay public safety officers have been tasked to educate residents about safe kite-flying practices and monitor open spaces where kite flying is common.

The ordinance is expected to include penalties for violators, with proposed fines ranging from P1,000 for the first offense up to P5,000 for repeated violations.

Fortuna said the city’s move is a wake-up call for the public to be more responsible, stressing that the measure is intended to prevent accidents before they happen.

“This is preventive. We are asking for the cooperation of everyone so we can avoid accidents and keep the public safe,” Fortuna said. (ABC)