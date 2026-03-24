Mandaue moves to standardize habal-habal fares

COMMUTERS in Mandaue City may soon see more consistent and fair fares from habal-habal drivers after the City Council approved a measure aimed at ending irregular pricing that has long burdened daily passengers.

The Mandaue City Council recently passed Resolution 365-2026, authored by Councilor Jun Arcilla Jr. and supported by Liga ng mga Barangay President Dante Borbajo, calling for the standardization of motorcycle-for-hire fares across all 27 barangays in the city.

The move comes after mounting complaints from commuters, particularly students and workers, over inconsistent fare charges for similar distances.

Reports showed that some drivers charge anywhere between P25 and P40 for trips of around one kilometer, raising concerns about arbitrary pricing.

Arcilla said the resolution seeks to bring order and fairness to the system by empowering barangays to take the lead in setting reasonable rates.

He said barangay captains will be asked to convene meetings with habal-habal drivers operating in their respective areas to agree on a uniform fare structure.

“We crafted this resolution so barangay captains can call for meetings and determine the correct and fair fare, ensuring there will be no confusion or conflict. If we leave this unchecked, it could lead to disorder, with some drivers charging whatever they want. This is especially difficult for students,” Arcilla said.

While he acknowledged that fare increases are understandable due to rising fuel prices, Arcilla emphasized the need to regulate rates to prevent abuse and protect commuters.

Under the resolution, each barangay will conduct consultations with driver group leaders to determine appropriate fare adjustments.

The final fare matrix will depend on the outcome of these discussions.

Habal-habal services remain a vital mode of transportation in interior areas such as Barangay Casili and Barangay Tawason, where access to public transport like tricycles is limited.

The resolution also comes amid the absence of a national policy governing motorcycle-for-hire fares.

Under the proposed Motorcycles-for-Hire Act, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is expected to set fare structures.

However, while the House of Representatives approved the measure on third and final reading in July 2024, it remains pending in the Senate.

With the new resolution, local officials hope to fill the gap by ensuring that commuters in Mandaue are protected from inconsistent and excessive fares while maintaining fair compensation for drivers. (ABC)