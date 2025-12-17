Mandaue nears completion of temporary relocation site for Tino victims

THE Mandaue City Government is nearing the completion of a transitory relocation site for families displaced by flooding caused by Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025, as preparations for utilities and housing units are now in place ahead of the planned move-in date on December 20, 2025.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said housing units from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, as well as tents are already being installed at The Pasilong Sa Paradise relocation site in Barangay Guizo.

He said the City is now waiting for a private contractor to install portable toilets to complete the basic facilities.

“Housing units provided by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development are already being constructed at the site, and tents have also been set up. We are now just waiting for the private contractor who will install the portable toilets,” Ouano said.

He added that the site is already connected to essential utilities, noting that both water and electricity systems have been prepared to ensure the comfort and safety of the evacuees.

“In terms of water connection, everything is already in place, and the electricity has also been worked out,” the mayor said.

Ouano said an initial batch of housing units and tents is expected to be ready by December 20, allowing the city to begin relocating affected families.

However, he stressed that his preference is for permanent-type housing rather than tents, as structured housing units provide better living conditions for displaced residents.

“The units expected to be ready this December 20 will allow us to start the relocation. Personally, I am not very satisfied with tents because I really prefer permanent housing units,” he said.

“The total number includes 100 housing units from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, while 300 tents will only serve as an initial option,” he added.

The mayor also stressed that he does not want families to move into the relocation site unless all facilities are fully functional, citing the need to ensure that evacuees will not experience discomfort due to a lack of basic services.

“I want everything to be completely ready before we allow them to transfer. We should not rush this,” said Ouano.

He said priority will be given to families whose homes were destroyed by flooding, particularly those currently staying at Mandaue City Central School, Barangay Alang-Alang, Barangay Umapad, and other severely affected areas.

Despite the planned relocation, Ouano noted that there are still a few families who have chosen to remain temporarily in some schools and gymnasiums being used as evacuation centers.

He clarified that the relocation site in Barangay Guizo will only serve as a temporary or transitory shelter while the city continues to look for a permanent resettlement area for the displaced families.

The mayor also reiterated that families who previously lived along riverbanks will no longer be allowed to rebuild or resettle in those areas after they were officially declared No-Build Zones by the City Government, citing safety concerns and disaster risk reduction measures. (ABC)