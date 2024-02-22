Mandaue official credits citizen voting for province posts with enhanced services

AN OFFICIAL of the Mandaue City Government said allowing citizens to vote for provincial officials under the city's Charter Law resulted in several benefits, especially in enhancing services for the city's people.

According to Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan in a chat message sent to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, February 22, 2024, said the privilege of Mandaue City to vote for provincial officials has enabled the city to enjoy the benefits of the programs offered by the Cebu Provincial Government while still being an independent city.

Highly urbanized cities (HUCs) are required to be independent from the province under the Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991.

Mandaue became a city on August 30, 1969, and was later declared a highly urbanized city on February 15, 1991.

Initially, there was no provision in Mandaue City's City Charter or RA 5519 granting the city the right to vote for provincial officials. This was, however, later amended under RA 6641 on December 23, 1987, under section 96.

The amendment granted qualified voters in the city the right to vote in any election for the offices of the provincial governor, vice governor, and members of the provincial board, and to run for any provincial office.

Calipayan emphasized the significant advantage of Mandaue City, being one of the highly urbanized cities in Cebu with the freedom of self-determination in terms of ordinances, policies, and rules, while still enjoying all the benefits that Cebu Provincial Government can offer.

He said Mandauehanons had greatly benefited from the Province's Sugbusog or the Sugbuanong Busog, Luwas ug Himsog, and other programs.

Originally, the Sugbusog program was conceptualized to encourage households and villages across the island to plant their vegetables during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program has since become a source of sustainable food for many.

Calipayan said the Province has also provided several funds to the Mandaue City Government to aid in the implementation of its programs. (HIC)