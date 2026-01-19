Mandaue officials ask church to reconsider seaborne route for Sinulog 2027

THE Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution appealing to the Archdiocese of Cebu and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to restore the traditional route of the seaborne procession for the Fiesta Señor in 2027.

The appeal followed complaints from spectators in Mandaue City who said they were unable to clearly see the image of Señor Santo Niño during the seaborne procession held on January 16, as the galleon did not pass close to the city’s viewing decks.

The Council unanimously approved and seconded the floor resolution on January 19, expressing collective support for the request and emphasizing the importance of the seaborne procession to the faith and devotion of Mandaue residents.

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said many residents woke up as early as 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. to secure good viewing spots along bridges, shorelines, and the Mandaue Bay, only to be disappointed when the galleon did not pass near them.

“This fluvial procession is something the people of Mandaue truly wait for. Many of them prepared early just to see the image of Señor Santo Niño, but it did not pass by, which was very disappointing,” Fortuna said.

He added that the Council is requesting Church authorities to consider restoring the old route during the 2027 Sinulog and Fiesta Señor celebrations, which would allow the galleon to pass under the bridge and reach areas near the Fernando Bridge.

Fortuna suggested that using a smaller galleon, similar to those used in the past, could allow the vessel to come closer to spectators without compromising safety.

“This is part of devotion, not just watching. People want to see Señor Santo Niño pass by, to sing and pray as an expression of faith,” he said.

Mandaue City Councilor Kevin Cabahug said the Council supported the resolution filed by Fortuna to give residents the opportunity to express their faith more meaningfully.

“What matters is that people can see the image and express their faith and beliefs in Señor Santo Niño. That, for me, is the true spirit of the celebration,” Cabahug said, adding that the Council hopes the Archdiocese will give due consideration to their appeal.

Meanwhile, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu clarified that safety concerns prompted the current seaborne procession route.

Basilica media liaison Rev. Fr. Jules Van Almerez, OSA, told a local newspaper that a tabletop exercise conducted with the Philippine Coast Guard prior to the procession showed that waters near the Mandaue City viewing decks were shallow.

He said this was a major concern, especially since Lite Ferry 10, which carried the image of Señor Santo Niño, is the largest galleon used in the seaborne procession so far, making it difficult to maneuver closer to the decks without risking safety.

“The decision was primarily made to ensure the safety of the galleon and its passengers,” Fr. Almerez said.

He also clarified that reports claiming the galleon would pass under the first bridge were inaccurate, noting that since 2018, the vessel has no longer passed beneath the bridge due to safety and security concerns.

“I do not know where the idea came from that the galleon would pass under the first bridge, when it was clearly announced during the dry run that it would not,” Fr. Almerez said. (ABC)