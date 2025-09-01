Mandaue officials push urgent repairs after Paknaan riverbank collapse

MANDAUE City officials are addressing urgent concerns on flood control after recent inspections revealed critical issues in the structures along the riverbanks in Barangay Paknaan.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the inspection took place last week together with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

“Last week, we were in Barangay Paknaan. We inspected the site. Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano was also there. We saw that the level one collapsed because water was blocked at the back, and aside from that, they used PVC pipe instead of steel,” Fortuna said.

He said aside from the collapsed portion, another section downstream was also at risk.

“The other problem is that the portion collapsed and further downstream is also about to collapse because it has already shifted,” he added.

The situation prompted immediate discussions with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Fortuna said the mayor sought urgent intervention.

“So the mayor decided to call the DPWH. This morning, around 9 o’clock before the session, we had a meeting with the DPWH. They explained to us the situation. We asked them about it, and in fact, DPWH acknowledged that they need to repair it,” Fortuna said.

He also clarified the availability of funds for the necessary repairs.

“We also asked the DPWH if they have funds for that level one, because that was 2019 funds for that level one. They confirmed that they have the money, and that is what they will use to repair it. We will be monitoring it, with the city engineer together with the DPWH, because if they cannot repair it, then it really has to be reconstructed,” he said.

Another pressing concern raised was the overflowing of floodwaters due to the river’s shallow depth.

“I think the river is relatively shallow now. That is why last August 15, 2025, when that portion collapsed, the water entered, and the entire 6.5 was really flooded,” Fortuna said.

He noted that in some areas, additional measures had been taken.

“When you go downstream, the level one was reinforced with a level two. A level two was added so that if the water rises, it will not enter. But the portion that collapsed had no level two. That was the problem,” Fortuna said.

According to him, financial constraints hindered the construction of stronger structures.

“Supposedly, that area should have been given a level two. Unfortunately, there was no budget, and it is going to cost a lot. So in our resolution, we asked the Office of the President, the DPWH, and Congresswoman if they can provide additional funding for the construction of the level two dike. The level two dike is already higher, but in the meantime, dredging is needed so that the river will not remain shallow,” he said.

Fortuna further mentioned that the situation in other barangays was also reviewed.

“So these are the things that were discussed. Aside from that, what happened in Tingub was also reviewed, particularly the design, whether the design is really strong or structurally sound,” he said. (ABC)