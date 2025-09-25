Mandaue on alert as ‘Opong’ nears; City prepares for flooding

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said Thursday, September 25, 2025, that the City is closely monitoring the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, with preparations already in place for possible flooding and heavy rains.

Ouano clarified that the decision on class suspensions does not rest solely on him, as it requires coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Pagasa, and local chief executives.

“I keep monitoring because many of our teens on social media are waiting for an announcement on class suspensions. But this is not just up to me, we follow guidance from CDRRMO and Pagasa to make coordinated declarations,” Ouano said.

He added that the CDRRMO, City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), City Health, and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) have already been placed on alert to ensure readiness.

“This weather system is expected to bring flooding and heavy rains. We have already informed our offices to be ready and alert,” the mayor said.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Opong has maintained its strength while moving westward over the Philippine Sea, said Pagasa.

The center of Opong was spotted at 300 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 1 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa. (ABC)