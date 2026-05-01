Mandaue opens fiesta amid ASEAN events

MANDAUE-FIESTA-ASEAN. Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on discusses preparations for the 2026 fiesta, which opened May 1, even as the city coordinates security and logistics amid simultaneous Asean-related activities. | April Blanche Cabañog

Mandaue City celebrates annual fiesta while hosting major Asean Summit

MANDAUE City officially kicked off its 2026 fiesta celebrations on Friday, May 1, even as the city balances a busy schedule of international diplomatic events. Local leaders are working hard to ensure that residents can enjoy their traditional festivities while the city hosts high-level meetings for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The celebration began with a 4 p.m. mass and an energetic Vispop concert at the city plaza. This year’s fiesta is particularly significant as it is the first held under the administration of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on shared that the city is staying positive despite the challenge of managing two massive events at once. He noted that the simultaneous schedules have made preparations more complex, especially for security and coordination between different government agencies.

"All key departments in City Hall are busy because these major events are happening at the same time," Malig-on said.

Security and traffic

While the fiesta is a time for local joy, the city’s top priority remains the safety of the visiting heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Because these leaders will be traveling through Mandaue, security teams are focusing heavily on protecting their travel routes.

To keep things moving, the city will use temporary traffic rerouting, specifically during the busiest fiesta days on May 7 and 8. However, Malig-on assured residents that these changes won't last all day.

“We are not talking about whole-day closures, just short interruptions, possibly about an hour at a time,” he explained.

A community effort

Hundreds of personnel from the police, disaster response, and public safety offices have been deployed to watch over both the fiesta crowds and the international summit activities. The goal is to keep the peace and ensure everyone stays safe during this high-profile week.

Malig-on is encouraging everyone to head out and enjoy the cultural events, but he is also asking for the public's help to keep the city clean and orderly.

“We are hoping for good weather and no untoward incidents. Everything is in place so far. We encourage everyone to join, enjoy, avoid littering and help us maintain a peaceful celebration,” he said.

By working together and following the security measures, Mandaue City aims to show the world its vibrant culture while proving it can successfully host some of the most important leaders in Southeast Asia. ABC