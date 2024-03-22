Mandaue partners with groups for international cat show

THE Mandaue City Government, in collaboration with the World Cat Federation, the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines (SFEPI), and Island Rescue Organization (Iro), is organizing an international cat show for a charitable cause.

This is the second collaboration between the four organizations following the success of their first show at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex (MCSCC) in 2023.

The upcoming event will be the second international cat show in Central Visayas.

The competition will take place on April 13 and 14, 2024, at the MCSCC.

Recently, a press conference was held at the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu on Friday, March 22, 2024, to provide details about the competition.

Rogelio Maclang, president of WCF and SFEPI, announced that four international judges from Ireland, Russia, and Hungary will evaluate this year's competition.

During the competition, cat enthusiasts can receive professional advice from the judges for their cats, according to Maclang.

The competition is open to all cat lovers, including those who are parents of puspin (pusang pinoy) felines.

Registration

Organizers led by Maclang are aiming to gather a minimum of 160 cats from Visayas, Mindanao, and other countries for the two-day cat show.

Interested individuals can check the website https://www.wcf-bestcat.de/ to register and submit the necessary requirements, which include an anti-rabies vaccination card.

Registration for the competition is now open as announced by WCF-SFEPI on Friday.

Iro's president, Annalyn Aizpuru, said the registration fees for spectators are P150, P8,000 for purebred cats, and P1,500 for puspins (neutering or spaying required).

Aizpuru also shared that a discount will be given to the first 40 purebred registrants, allowing them to pay only P6,000.

Cat show for a cause

Aizpuru said a portion of the profits from the upcoming cat show will be donated to Iro, a non-profit organization.

Iro is based in Mandaue City and provides shelter, medical care, and food for rescued cats and dogs.

Currently, Iro is looking after 180 dogs and 41 cats.

Aside from the cat show, there will be other pet care activities such as pet wellness talk and a cat adoption booth.

Aizpuru said winners will receive trophies, rosette prize ribbons, certificates, and sponsor giveaways, but there will be no cash prize. (HIC)