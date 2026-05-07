Mandaue places emergency teams on standby for Asean Summit

EMERGENCY response teams from multiple government agencies are on standby in Mandaue City as preparations intensify for the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit and Related Meetings from May 6 to 8, 2026, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities established a staging area at the corner of D.M. Cortes Street and U.N Avenue.

Emergency vehicles, medical tents and rescue personnel are positioned there to respond to incidents during the international event.

The PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation and the Department of Health deployed personnel as part of city contingency measures.

Tents with beds are ready to accommodate patients and emergency cases.

While security and emergency preparations continue, the Mandaue City Government called on residents to keep Asean routes clean.

Several walls the city recently cleaned and repainted were vandalized again.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said the city spent significant effort and resources to improve the area ahead of the summit. He said the repeated vandalism is disappointing.

“We have already done our part and substantially cleaned the area, but there are still people who continue to violate the law. We hope they will not be caught because we will fully enforce the law against them. Our employees and the city have worked hard and spent resources for this. It does not reflect good behavior as responsible citizens,” Malig-on said.

The City Government previously conducted cleanup and repainting activities along key roads and routes for the Asean meetings.

Malig-on said the city’s beautification and cleaning initiatives will continue after the summit.

He said Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano planned the program last year, and the city accelerated it for the international gathering. (ABC)