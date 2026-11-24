MANDAUE City is stepping up its healthcare response to rising dengue cases through plans to expand hospital bed capacity, hire additional medical personnel, and strengthen coordination with barangays to ensure patients receive timely medical attention.

Mandaue City Hospital Chief Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes said dengue cases began increasing in October before recording a recent spike, prompting the hospital to explore ways to accommodate more patients while maintaining its existing services.

The hospital currently operates with a 25-bed capacity shared among its different services, including pediatric care, adult wards, and maternity.

To accommodate additional patients, the facility is planning to add up to 10 beds within its existing building.

Dargantes said the hospital is also coordinating with the City Health Office to strengthen community monitoring and identify patients who may be appropriately managed through outpatient care.

She acknowledged that referring patients to nearby hospitals remains a challenge as other healthcare facilities are also attending to increased patient numbers.

“We don’t decline patients. We try to refer them, but we also understand that the hospitals surrounding us are already full,” Dargantes said.

She also underscored the importance of early medical consultation and compliance with scheduled follow-up checkups, particularly because dengue symptoms can become more critical around the fourth or fifth day of illness, when a patient’s fever may begin to subside.

“Even if the doctor tells you to come back for a follow-up, you should really make sure to return. Follow-up consultations are important,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is set to convene an emergency meeting with the City Health Office and concerned barangays to discuss additional measures to strengthen the city’s response to rising dengue cases.

The meeting will cover hospital bed requirements, additional medical personnel, and possible emergency hiring of doctors, particularly to augment staffing in the hospital’s emergency room.

Fortuna emphasized that prompt medical attention and immediate intervention remain essential in managing dengue cases and preventing patients’ conditions from worsening.

“Time is of the essence, especially for a dengue patient,” Fortuna said.

Through the planned expansion of hospital capacity, additional medical staffing, and closer coordination with barangay health offices, the city aims to improve patient care, strengthen early detection, and ensure that residents have better access to medical assistance as dengue cases continue to increase. (ABC)