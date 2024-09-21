Mandaue Pogo hunt ‘unsuccessful’

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), along with the League of Cities of the Philippines, is investigating several areas in Mandaue City suspected of hosting Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hubs, according to a city official.

August Lizer Malate, head of the City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), stated during the “Storya Ta! A Move to Good Governance and Transparency” forum on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, that several locations within the city have already been inspected.

These inspections were carried out in response to reports of potential Pogo operations.

However, Malate clarified that the visits produced no substantial evidence indicating the presence of active Pogo hubs in the city, and he did not disclose the exact locations inspected.

“We have inspected multiple sites believed to be connected to Pogo operations, but all findings were negative,” Malate said in Cebuano.

“The City Government, in coordination with the local police force, has taken necessary steps to ensure that such illegal operations are identified and stopped,” he added.

Malate further explained that while Pogo-related activities were once suspected in certain areas, they had already ceased even before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued an official directive ordering the shutdown of all Pogo hubs in the country.

Despite the current lack of active Pogo operations in the city, Malate acknowledged that identifying such businesses can be quite challenging.

“These establishments are not easy to access, and gaining entry requires certain legal permissions,” he said.

Malate also noted that many of these operations are conducted discreetly, making it difficult for authorities to locate them without specific information.

“Sige na pud mi og issue of certification as far as our record is concerned wala gyud nay mga Pogo; in fact, the letter nga tubag didto sa DILG gi-certify namo nga katong gi-identify nila location and businesses wala to nag-operate; nya pag-adto namo hawan walay bisag unsa,” said Malate.

According to Malate, the success of monitoring illegal activities relies heavily on the cooperation of residents.

“We cannot inspect every establishment or corner of Mandaue City,” he said.

“The assistance of the public is essential in ensuring that we can effectively identify and stop any potential illegal gaming operations,” he said.

While the City Government and police have formed a strong alliance to monitor and investigate these activities, authorities admit that the nature of Pogo businesses — with their highly secure and exclusive facilities — makes it difficult for regular inspections to yield results without credible leads.

As such, Malate stressed the importance of community involvement in ensuring that these types of businesses do not take root in Mandaue City.

The investigation comes in the wake of a raid on a hotel located in Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City by a joint force from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking and Bureau of Immigration on Aug. 31.

During this raid, 169 foreign nationals were apprehended.

As a result, the National Government has taken a hard stance against these establishments, prompting local governments to take action and ensure that no Pogo hubs are operating within their jurisdictions.

In response, the Mandaue City Government is taking extra precautions to safeguard the city from becoming a hotspot for such activities. / CAV