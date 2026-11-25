Mandaue City police arrested a 54-year-old construction worker, listed as the municipality's sixth most wanted person, during an intelligence-driven operation at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Tracker personnel from Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), led by Station Commander PMAJ Cristopher Bacalso Torregosa, apprehended Joel Portulaso Tradio, alias “Kalog,” along A. Soriano Street in Barangay Centro.

Tradio, a married resident of Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu, was arrested by virtue of a standing warrant for statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(D) of Republic Act 8353, as amended by Republic Act 11648.

The warrant was issued on February 21, 2024, by Presiding Judge Ernesto Engracia Narido of the Carcar City Family Court, Branch 11, under Criminal Case No. R-CAR-24-FC-00123-CR. No bail was recommended.

Authorities conducted the operation as part of the police force's intensified Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO), which targets high-priority fugitives.

Tradio is currently under the custody of Mandaue City Police Station 1 for documentation and proper disposition before being turned over to the issuing court. (ABC)

Editorial note: Since the arrest involves an alleged sexual offense, retain the presumption of innocence. Avoid wording that presents the accused as guilty before the case is resolved. (ABC)