Mandaue police deploy 90% of personnel to strengthen security

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) continues to maintain a strong presence across the city, deploying 90 percent of its personnel to ensure the safety of residents and prevent crime.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. said the deployment is already in place and is constantly adjusted to respond to the city’s needs.

“Our deployment is already active. We are just making adjustments in malls, parks, and other places where people gather,” he said.

The police focus on high-traffic areas and locations with a history of criminal activity.

“We pay particular attention to markets, malls, Mandani Bay, and other key areas. Regular patrols are ongoing, and we have fixed outposts in specific areas to maintain continuous visibility,” he said.

He added that citizens can clearly see police patrol cars at strategic locations such as the Mandaue City Hall plaza, which operates 24/7.

Tactical teams, including the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) and the Anti-Drug Operations Division, are deployed where their presence is most needed.

“Our tactical units are ready to respond whenever and wherever necessary to maintain peace and order,” Acosta said.

The police also assured the safety of students in schools, with officers adjusting their schedules around school hours.

“From 6 to 8 in the morning, our personnel are on duty at schools to monitor the arrival of students. They return to the offices after that, but come back at 11 a.m., then again at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. depending on student activities. By 6 p.m., they finish their school duties, as students have already left,” he said.

Acosta said these measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to deter crime and maintain peace across the city.

“We are committed to providing constant visibility and presence. Even though our deployment is already high at 90 percent, we continue to adjust and respond to areas that need attention. Our goal is to make Mandaue City a safer place for everyone,” he added.

By combining fixed outposts, regular patrols, and tactical deployments, MCPO aims to cover all bases from busy commercial areas to residential neighborhoods ensuring that law enforcement is visible and accessible at all times. (ABC)