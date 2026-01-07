Mandaue police hold drug run for Traslacion 2026

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) conducted a simulation exercise and dry run on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, to prepare for the upcoming Traslacion on January 15 and 16, according to Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta, city director of the MCPO.

Acosta said the activity aimed to ensure the safe and orderly transfer of the religious images of Señor Sto. Niño, Virgen de Guadalupe, and San Jose during the procession.

“Today, we conducted a simulation exercise and dry run for the Traslacion on January 15 and 16 to fully prepare for the reception of the images of Señor Sto. Niño, Virgen de Guadalupe, and San Jose,” Acosta said.

He said the MCPO coordinated with various government and partner agencies, including the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Sinulog Foundation, and the staff of the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

Together with team leaders, the group inspected the designated turnover areas and procession routes to identify possible security gaps and logistical concerns.

“We personally visited the turnover areas and the routes to check if there are any deficiencies so we still have time to correct our deployment,” Acosta said. “We also assessed the area for damaged roads, dangling wires, and other possible hazards.”

Based on the dry run, Acosta said the estimated travel time of the convoy from Innodata Subangdaku, located in the boundary of Mandaue City and Cebu City, to the National Shrine of St. Joseph is around 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the volume of people along the route.

He also appealed to the public to respect the integrity of the convoy during the procession.

“Our request to the public is to maintain the integrity of the convoy. If the convoy is composed of ten vehicles, it should remain ten. No one should enter the convoy because it may cause delays and disrupt the entire process,” Acosta said.

While the overall assessment of the exercise was positive, Acosta noted minor issues such as garbage along the route and illegally parked vehicles, some of which were clamped during the operation.

“So far, the exercise went well, except for issues with trash and illegally parked vehicles. On the actual day, we will make sure the roads are clear so the convoy can pass smoothly,” he said.

Acosta added that a total of 1,050 personnel from the MCPO and other enforcement agencies, including barangay security officers and criminology students, will be deployed for the Traslacion.

Security personnel will be on standby until the send-off is completed, with 24/7 police presence at the church.

He also confirmed that another major dry run is scheduled on Friday, covering the route from Cebu City to Lapu-Lapu City, as part of the final preparations for the religious event. (ABC)