Mandaue police investigates gruesome killing of stray dog

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said that it is still encouraging the alleged suspect in the killing and illegal disposal of a stray dog at a vacant bushy lot in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, to share his side of the incident.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, said on Saturday, January 6, 2024, that one of the Island Rescue Operation (IRO) representatives, Annalyn Azipuru, sought help from the office after the incident on Friday morning, January 5.

Azipuru informed SunStar Cebu that she became aware of the incident after a concerned citizen reported it on their Facebook page. According to the citizen, the suspect brutally hit the dog with a block of wood and then placed the animal in a sack.

Oriol said the police, along with IRO personnel, immediately located the dog for rescue. Unfortunately, they found the dog dead in a vacant lot in Barangay Pagsabungan, with injuries to its head and other parts of its body.

The police officer added that they identified the suspect, whose name is being withheld, after a follow-up operation. The alleged culprit admitted to the crime but refused to provide a reason.

If proven guilty, the suspect will face possible charges under Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act, which carries a penalty of one to three years imprisonment and a fine ranging from P10,000 to P100,000.

Oriol said that IRO is determined to file a case against the suspect.