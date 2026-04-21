Mandaue police net shabu, firearm suspect; arrest Bulacan’s 7th most wanted

POLICE in Mandaue City arrested two suspects in separate operations this week, seizing P170,000 worth of shabu and an unlicensed firearm, while also capturing one of Bulacan’s top most wanted persons, as authorities intensified efforts against illegal drugs and fugitives.

In a buy-bust on the night of April 14, operatives from the Mandaue City Police Office arrested a 41-year-old man identified as Anthony in Sitio Dunggoan, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

Police confiscated around 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000 and an unlicensed caliber .22 revolver from the suspect.

The operation was conducted by the MCPO’s City Intelligence Unit and City Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The suspect is now facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. said the operation reflects the police force’s continued campaign against illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.

“We will sustain our intensified operations against illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms to ensure the safety of our communities,” Acosta said.

A day later, on April 15, police also arrested Albert Acedilla Zanoria, also known as “Tattoo” or “Berto,” during a warrant operation along Jose L. Briones Street, Barangay Centro, Mandaue City.

Zanoria, 28, was listed among Bulacan’s seventh most wanted persons at the provincial level.

He was arrested by personnel of the City Intelligence Unit, led by Police Captain Noel L. Lungcob, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter T. Sucalit.

Authorities served the warrant for violation of Section 3 of Republic Act No. 10883, under criminal case number 7659-M-2025, which was issued on January 13, 2026 by Judge Roland Dennis Gregorio Molina of the Regional Trial Court Branch 8 in Malolos City, Bulacan. The court recommended bail of P300,000.

The suspect is currently being held at the custodial facility of Police Station 1 under the Mandaue City Police Office.

The twin operations underscore the determination of Mandaue police to crack down on criminality from illegal drug activities to wanted fugitives as authorities move to strengthen public safety in the city. (ABC)