Mandaue police on full alert ahead of Holy Week, transport strike

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has been placed on full alert status starting Thursday, March 26, 2026, as authorities ramp up security measures in preparation for the Holy Week and an upcoming two-day transport strike.

In a phone interview, MCPO spokesperson Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said the heightened alert aims to ensure public safety amid expected crowds and disruptions in transportation.

“From March 26, 2026 until Holy Week, the Mandaue City Police Office is on full alert status,” Villaro-Kantuna said, adding that police presence across the city has been significantly increased.

She said personnel deployment has been maximized, with more officers assigned to field duties.

Mobile patrol units, outposts, and the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU) have been stationed across various areas to respond quickly to any incidents.

“Our personnel are now mostly in the field. We have continued our outposts, mobile patrol cars, and TMRU units that are on duty outside and ready for any eventualities,” she said.

Villaro-Kantuna also confirmed that the full alert status is in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7), particularly in response to the planned transport strike.

“PRO 7 is also on full alert due to the two-day transport strike, and the Philippine National Police is expected to maintain this status throughout Holy Week,” she said.

In anticipation of large religious gatherings, the MCPO has also deployed officers to secure at least 10 churches in the city that requested police assistance.

Security measures include the installation of police assistance desks and the conduct of roving patrols during church activities from Palm Sunday until Easter Sunday.

“This is already part of our standard operations during major religious events. We have a template for deploying personnel, including setting up police assistance desks and ensuring police visibility in church areas,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

Despite limited transport vehicles, including patrol cars with smaller seating capacities, the police assured that resources are being strategically positioned across key areas in the city.

“All available personnel have been deployed to strategic locations. Our mobile patrols are operating 24 hours a day in different areas of Mandaue City,” she said.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement as security operations continue throughout the Holy Week period. (ABC)