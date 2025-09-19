Mandaue police on heightened alert for September 21 rallies

POLICE offices across Mandaue City are on heightened alert in preparation for possible rallies on September 21, 2025.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said personnel from police stations, the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), and the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) are on standby while deployment numbers are still being finalized.

“Our personnel are in the offices and stations, Swat, and CMFC. How many will be deployed on the ground is what is currently being discussed. We have not yet received information on who will rally and where the rally will take place,” Villaro said.

She added that while the nationwide rally is expected on September 21, the MCPO continues to conduct coordination meetings with other agencies to ensure readiness.

“We will deploy our personnel and also have reserved personnel at headquarters in case additional force is needed,” she said.

According to Villaro, no specific information has been received so far about possible rally locations or participating groups in the city, but preparations are in place.

“In previous rallies in Mandaue, it has always been peaceful and not violent,” she said.

The identified area for rallies in the city is Freedom Park, across the Bureau of Fire Protection office.

Villaro clarified that rallies held in private areas require permits.

“It does not mean we are prohibiting them from expressing their sentiments. We just have to identify and deploy, check their permits, and ensure the safety of the ralliers,” she said.

The preparations form part of the directive of the Police Regional Office 7 to secure public safety during the scheduled nationwide rallies. (ABC)