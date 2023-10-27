Mandaue police to deploy over 200 personnel for Undas 2023

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy around 260 security personnel to secure eight of Mandaue’s big churches and eight big cemeteries for the observation of All Saints’ and Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, 2023, respectively.

Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, said Friday, Oct. 27, that they will start the deployment as early as 4 a.m. on Nov. 1 until Nov. 2.

The city’s eight major cemeteries are St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, Manpark Cemetery, A.S. Fortuna Cemetery, Pagsabungan Cemetery, Eversley Cemetery, Manila Memorial Park Mandaue, and Mandaue City Municipal Cemetery.

The churches, on the other hand, are the National Shrine of St Joseph in Barangay Centro, Holy Family Parish in Maguikay, Gethsemane Parish Church in Casuntingan, Christ the King Parish in Alang-Alang, Holy Fatima in Pagsabungan, Grosmar Church in Guizo, San Roque Parish in Subangdaku, and Nativity of Mary Parish in Canduman.

Oriol said they are still waiting for orders from the Mandaue City Government if they are to impose a curfew for the cemeteries’ visiting hours.

He said they might augment personnel for deployment as they anticipate roughly 30,000 people to visit the city during the holiday.

Last year, Oriol said an estimated 25,000 people visited the cemeteries during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Oriol reminded the public to refrain from bringing contraband, such as sharp objects and big speakers that could disrupt the solemnity of the religious tradition during cemetery visits.

He also discouraged parents from bringing children, particularly toddlers.