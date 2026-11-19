A 30-YEAR-OLD police corporal assigned to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) remained in custody following an alleged physical assault on a 22-year-old civilian along the National Highway in Barangay Poblacion Ward II, Minglanilla, Cebu, on November 12, 2026.

According to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the confrontation stemmed from an accusation of reckless driving during the early evening of November 12 and escalated into a physical altercation.

Personnel of the Minglanilla Traffic Commission (Mitcom) intervened and apprehended the police corporal in flagrante delicto after he allegedly punched the victim, who sustained an injury to his right jaw and experienced emotional distress.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and gathered witness accounts that reportedly corroborated claims that the corporal threw the first punch.

Both parties underwent medical examinations, while the corporal’s service firearm was confiscated.

He also tested negative in a liquor test, according to MCPO City Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr.

Authorities are pursuing criminal charges for slight physical injuries and an administrative complaint for simple misconduct, with the Minglanilla police, CPO and MCPO coordinating on the case.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Acosta addressed the incident, including the officer’s phone call to his supervisor.

He said the corporal initially reported the matter as a vehicular traffic incident but failed to disclose the alleged assault.

“Accordingly, he was just involved in a vehicular traffic incident. But it turned out to be another offense… because he needs to be truthful in reporting to the commander himself, being the supervisor,” Acosta said.

He also reminded police personnel to remain mindful of their conduct, stressing that their actions affect not only their individual reputations but also the entire police organization.

“This would not only reflect us individually, but the organization or the PNP organization as a whole,” he said.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas Director Rogelio Zabala Raymundo Jr. and CPPO Director Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. also reiterated the police force’s zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct, emphasizing the importance of due process, discipline and accountability regardless of rank or assignment. (ABC)