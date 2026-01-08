Mandaue prepares 24/7 deployment for Traslacion, seaborne procession

THE Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) has intensified coordination and deployment preparations for the upcoming Traslacion and fluvial procession, according to its head, Buddy Allain Ybañez.

Ybañez said a series of coordination meetings have already been conducted involving Cebu City, the Basilica del Santo Niño, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the religious events.

“Cebu City and the Basilica del Santo Niño have already called meetings for the Traslacion and the fluvial procession. The Coast Guard also conducted its own meeting, and the Mandaue City Police Office likewise held a meeting for the Traslacion,” Ybañez said.

He added that preparations go beyond the police, as several agencies are involved in the operation.

“The involvement is not limited to the MCPO. The Bureau of Fire Protection, the MCDRRMO, and the barangays are also involved,” he said.

Ybañez said the MCDRRMO held a meeting with barangay disaster risk reduction and management focal persons on the afternoon of January 7, 2026, as they will serve as backup along the Traslacion route and in the viewing areas for the fluvial procession.

In terms of manpower, Ybañez said the Philippine National Police has yet to finalize its deployment figures, but the MCDRRMO will field around 105 responders along the route, which will stretch from Innodata in Subangdaku to the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

He said medical stations will be set up upon arrival at the National Shrine of St. Joseph, where large crowds are expected.

“When the procession reaches St. Joseph, we will have medical stations. Our barangay emergency response teams will take turns every four hours to monitor and assist, because many people are expected to line up,” Ybañez said.

Ybañez noted that this year’s deployment plan is different from previous years due to changes in the Traslacion schedule.

“In previous years, the Santo Niño arrived in the morning and was transported to Lapu-Lapu by midnight. This time, the image will stay overnight. The Mass will start at 9 a.m. and the Traslacion will be held at 5 a.m. the next day,” he said.

Because of the extended schedule, Ybañez said the deployment and operational plans are longer and require additional support from barangay personnel.

“This is a 24/7 deployment along the entire Traslacion route. We will start at 6 a.m., but even before that time, our personnel will already be positioned along the route. They will be on duty for 24 hours,” he said.

He added that MCDRRMO personnel, medical teams, and barangay emergency responders will conduct rounds every 30 minutes to ensure public safety.

Ybañez also raised concern over the heat, which caused several devotees to collapse during last year’s Traslacion.

“Our main concern, just like last year, is the heat. Many people fainted due to extreme heat, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. We really need to be cautious,” he said.

He said crowds are expected to increase in the late afternoon and evening, with even more people anticipated overnight.

“By 3 or 4 p.m., people will start to gather. We also expect more people at night because the Traslacion from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City will take place at 6 a.m.,” Ybañez said. (ABC)