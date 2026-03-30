Mandaue pushes for temporary cut in vehicle registration fees

MOTORISTS in Mandaue City may soon get some financial relief as city officials push for a temporary reduction in vehicle registration fees amid ongoing economic challenges.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said the City Council has already approved a resolution urging the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to consider lowering registration fees and other related charges to help ease the burden on drivers.

“Well, actually, we just passed it because we want to ease the burden of our motorists and consumers,” Del Mar said, acknowledging the growing financial strain faced by many residents.

She said the move comes as the City looks for practical ways to respond to current economic difficulties.

“We all know that we’re facing a very difficult problem lately, so we’re looking for ways and means to somehow be in a position to help them,” she added.

Del Mar clarified that the request only covers registration fees and not penalties for traffic violations.

“No, no, it’s a violation, so we should still continue with the violations. But only registration fees,” she said.

The councilor has also reached out to both the LTO and the Cebu Provincial Capitol, hoping they will respond positively to the request.

However, she noted that the City did not specify the amount of reduction, leaving it up to the concerned agencies to determine what is feasible.

“I didn’t indicate the reduction, it should be them who indicate that. We’re just hoping that they see a way of giving a solution to the present problem that we’re facing right now,” Del Mar said.

While the measure is not yet an ordinance, Del Mar emphasized that the approved resolution is a crucial first step.

She said the City Government plans to formally present the resolution to the LTO as it pushes for action on the proposal.

“This is not yet an ordinance. This is just for the resolution, but with this resolution, we could push forward with what should be done next,” she added.

If approved by national agencies, the proposal could provide much-needed relief to motorists struggling with rising costs. (ABC)