Mandaue ramps up vax drive for students

THE Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) has intensified its efforts to protect students from preventable diseases through an extensive, school-based vaccination drive.

MCHO head Debra Catulong said on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, that the campaign goes beyond school grounds, with health teams visiting homes to ensure that every child is reached.

The City Government aims to vaccinate 5,813 Grade 7 students and 5,378 Grade 1 students with vaccines against measles-rubella and tetanus-diphtheria, while 2,733 Grade 4 female students are set to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

To date, Mandaue City is nearing the halfway point of its goal to immunize around 13,000 students against diseases including measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and HPV.

Maguikay Elementary School and Paknaan Elementary School are leading the city’s ongoing follow-up and catch-up immunization efforts.

Challenges

Despite MCHO’s efforts, Catulong said challenges remain, including parental hesitancy, which has led to lower than expected turnout for follow-up vaccinations. Many students missed the initial rounds of immunization, making these catch-up efforts critical.

“The important thing is we continue to vaccinate those who were not vaccinated during the school-based immunization. We’re not just trying to meet a target, we’re making sure to immunize every child who needs it,” Catulong said.

Although exact vaccination counts by grade level are unavailable, Catulong said MCHO’s focus is on reaching as many students as possible, rather than hitting specific numerical goals.

Launched last Oct. 7, the “Bakuna-Eskwela” initiative of the Department of Health (DOH) targets students in Grades 1, 4 and 7, recognizing these age groups as particularly vulnerable to

certain illnesses.

Running until the end of November, the campaign represents a collaborative effort by the DOH and Department of Education to ensure school-aged children are safeguarded against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Catulong further said that in addition to on-campus vaccinations, health workers are conducting house-to-house visits to reach students who may have missed earlier doses.

“Our goal is to make vaccinations as accessible as possible, so no child is left vulnerable to preventable diseases,” she said. / CAV