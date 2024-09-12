Mandaue ranks 2nd in nat’l fiscal awards

SEVENTY-FIVE percent of Man-daue City’s total revenue, amounting to P3.3 billion in 2022 was generated locally, with only P1.1 billion, or 30 percent, coming from the national tax allotment (NTA).

This progress toward fiscal independence earned the City second place in the “Year-on-Year Growth in Locally Sourced Income” category for Fiscal Year 2022 at the Bureau of Local Government Finance’s (BLGF) National Awarding Ceremony.

The official letter announcing the award was sent to the City on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

City Treasurer Regal Oliva told reporters on Thursday that this recognition shows the City’s growing financial autonomy.

“We are no longer dependent on the National Government for funding. Mandaue has moved into an independent city when it comes to tax collection,” Oliva said.

Infrastructure projects

The P1.1 billion NTA for 2022 was used for crucial initiatives, with 20 percent of the fund directed toward infrastructure projects and the rest allocated to disaster risk management and other essential services.

The BLGF has not yet revealed the other top-performing cities. Oliva credited the City’s success to the combined efforts of key local government offices, such as the City Assessor’s Office and the Business Permit and Licensing Office, which efficiently manage the assessment and collection of property taxes and business permits.

Other essential departments, including market administration, city health services and public utilities, also played a crucial role in boosting local revenues, Oliva said.

“We are in excellent fiscal health and our revenue collection is both well-allocated and properly utilized,” Oliva said.

Financial strategy

She added that the City’s business-friendly policies, including easy tax payment processes and online platforms, have contributed to its thriving economy.

“The more development Mandaue is experiencing, the more taxes we gain from it, and if more taxes we gain, it means the more employment and economic activities happen in Mandaue City,” Oliva said.

Oliva added that the financial strategy of Mandaue City, despite being one of the smallest cities in terms of land area, has positioned it as a leader in local revenue collection.

She added that this is the first time that the City has received this recognition, as the BLGF introduced the award for the first time.

Meanwhile, suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes said the recognition reflects the City’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible governance.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of every individual in our administration and the trust of our people. We are not just building a better today — we are laying the foundation for an even stronger tomorrow,” Cortes said. / CAV