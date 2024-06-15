Mandaue reactivates dengue brigades

THE Mandaue City Health Office recorded 231 dengue cases with one fatality from January to June 1, 2024.

The number is consistent with the same period last year, according to Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, city health officer.

However, Catulong did not provide the list of barangays that reported dengue cases.

She said the lone fatality involved a child from Barangay Basak.

In response to the ongoing threat, Mandaue is reactivating dengue brigades in all 27 barangays and launching an educational campaign to raise awareness about dengue prevention.

Residents are urged to clean their homes and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites, such as flower vases and water containers.

The dengue brigades consist of the barangay captain, health center staff, barangay health workers, the barangay councilor responsible for health, and purok leaders.

“We are very watchful of the number of cases. Even at the start of the year, we automatically visit barangays to educate the community, especially now that the rainy season is here,” said Catulong in Cebuano.

City officials have been conducting dengue awareness sessions in each barangay before the onset of the rainy season, encouraging residents to participate and learn preventive measures.

The health office emphasized the importance of community cooperation to prevent the spread of the disease, especially in light of the recent fatality.

An earlier report from SunStar Cebu indicated that dengue cases in Central Visayas surged by 95 percent in the first five months of 2024 due to high temperatures and heat indexes, according to the Department of Health (DOH) 7. This increase is significantly higher compared to the same period in 2023.

Bohol reported the highest number of cases, with over 2,000, followed by Cebu, Negros Oriental and the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Health officials are particularly concerned about the potential for further increases in cases during the rainy season.

Last year, Mandaue City recorded 72 dengue cases in the first two months without any fatalities. From January to October 2022, the city recorded 792 dengue cases and eight fatalities.

Catulong encouraged residents to immediately get checked if they experience a high fever, severe headache, severe abdominal pain, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea and persistent vomiting. / CAV