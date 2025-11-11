Mandaue records only 1 fatality from Typhoon Tino

THE Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) has clarified that the 14 fatalities initially reported in the city following Typhoon Tino were not residents of Mandaue.

Buddy Ybañez, head of the MCDRRMO, confirmed that of the 14 deceased, 13 were from Cebu City and one from Liloan town.

He said the death toll reflected bodies recovered within the city’s barangays, not necessarily residents.

“The update on the 14 dead bodies, thankfully, has been resolved. Of the two previously unidentified casualties, one has been confirmed to be from Liloan and the other 13 are from Cebu City. Based on our report, only one victim is actually from Barangay Tingub in Mandaue City. He has been recovered and is now with his family,” Ybañez said.

The lone missing person from Barangay Tingub, a senior citizen, was recovered in Consolacion town over the weekend.

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on highlighted that the City’s preemptive evacuation efforts were crucial in saving lives.

“The proactive evacuation carried out before the typhoon struck proved to be very helpful in protecting our residents,” Malig-on said. (ABC)