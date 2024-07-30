Mandaue remains vigilant for POGO-like activities

MORE than 100 firms engaged in information and communication technology (ICT) and online gaming in Mandaue City are being closely monitored due to concerns over activities resembling those of Philippine Offshore Gaming

Operators (Pogos).

The city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) is monitoring 141 ICT companies and 10 online gaming establishments.

Mandaue City hosts 141 ICT-related businesses, employing over 2,000 people as of 2023.

BPLO’s move follows a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). It issued Memorandum Circular 2024-083 on June 18, 2024, mandating local government units to conduct an inventory of online gaming operations within their jurisdictions.

Unauthorized Pogo activities have been linked to cybercrimes, including scams, digital fraud, and human trafficking.

The BPLO has conducted a series of inspections of online gaming operations and ICT businesses in the city.

BPLO chief August Lizer Malate told reporters on Tuesday, July 30, that their daily inspections have so far found no evidence of illegal Pogo activities.

Despite this result, Malate said BPLO’s monitoring continues.

Malate said online gaming differs from Pogo, as the latter caters exclusively to foreign gamblers.

Malate further said that business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in the city are also under scrutiny to ensure their operations are legitimate.

“We are not only inspecting online gaming operators but also BPOs or call centers, as their setup can resemble Pogo. We need to verify that these BPOs are legitimate,” Malate said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He further said that some establishments might register as call centers but secretly engage in online gaming.

Inspections involve not only checking licenses and permits but also interviewing some employees working in the establishments.

Malate stressed that all inspected establishments possess valid permits and licenses from the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp.

DILG Mandaue City Director John Joan Mende said their inspections ensure all gaming operations in the city have the necessary licenses

and documents.

Mende clarified that there are currently no Pogos in the city, though he acknowledged the potential for secret illegal activities.

“Given the scale of this problem, there remains a possibility of hidden operations,” Mende said in Cebuano.

Additionally, Malate stated that small computer shops and internet cafes in the city are also being monitored to prevent any illegal activities.

Both Mende and Malate urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious gaming operations in the city.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently announced in his State of the Nation Address last July 22 the total ban of Pogos in the country. This follows controversies surrounding its operations that were linked to corruption, money laundering, kidnapping, murder, and foreign invasion. / CAV WITH JERRY YUBAL, VSU INTERN