Mandaue residents benefit from mega service day

OVER 100 residents of Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City received various services from 21 frontline departments of the City Hall on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The whole-day program, named "Barangayan, Serbisyo sa Atong Tugkaran," was initiated by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes to make City Government services more accessible to residents.

The City Health Office proved to be the most popular, offering free medical and dental check-ups, along with free medicine and vitamins.

Other off-site services included pet vaccination and castration by the City Veterinary Office, free notarial services by the City Legal Office, and free haircuts, pedicures, and manicures by the Mandaue City Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training (MCTEST).

The City Treasurer’s Office issued community tax certificates, while the City Social Welfare and Services provided family counseling and various social services.

The Public Employment Service Office facilitated job applications, among other services.

Barangay Umapad Captain Reb Cortes expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting the significant assistance it provided to residents struggling to afford medicine and other essentials.

Beneficiary Lolaine also expressed appreciation, saying she could now enjoy and benefit from the services provided.

The Barangayan program is a regular initiative of the Cortes administration, aimed at bringing essential services directly to the residents of each barangay. (CAV)