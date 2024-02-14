Mandaue residents reminded to respect environmental laws

AUTHORITIES in Mandaue City reminded residents to uphold their responsibility, particularly in adhering to the city's environmental laws.

This came as the City Government apprehended and imposed fines on around 700 individuals who have violated the environmental laws in line with their campaign to strengthen such laws in 2023.

Araceli Barlam, head of Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCenro), announced on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, that there were a significant number of apprehensions made between March and December 2023.

These apprehensions were a result of the campaign to enforce strict environmental laws in Mandaue City.

The campaign was initiated by Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes who suggested that the police should conduct a daily patrol to ensure that citizens not only follow the city's rules but also comply with its environmental regulations.

The police received training for this campaign in February 2023.

According to Barlam, the most common violations include urinating in public places by males and violating anti-littering laws by putting garbage outside the houses.

Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said citation tickets range from P500 to P1,000.

Barlam also announced that the City will renew the deputation of 124 police personnel who will be responsible for apprehending and fining environmental violators in the city. This initiative will be effective from March 6.

In a separate interview on Wednesday, February 14, MCPO Director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan said that representatives from MCenro will also be requested to ensure the proper implementation of environmental laws.

Getigan clarified that as part of their security campaign called "Oplan Bulabog," the police office will still implement other city ordinances in addition to the environmental regulations. (HIC)