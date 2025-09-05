Mandaue returns P21.9-M garbage trucks amid overpricing concerns

THE Mandaue City Government has decided to return two garbage trucks worth P21.9 million to their supplier after raising concerns about possible overpricing under the previous administration.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Maligon announced the move in a press conference, revealing that the trucks, purchased at P10.99 million each, were acquired on June 26, 2025.

An initial market check showed that similar trucks could be bought for only P3 million to P6 million.

The administration also discovered that both units were 2017 models, and one had already been registered to a private individual, casting doubt on whether the vehicles were truly brand-new.

The City Department of General Services (DGS), in a memorandum endorsed by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, recommended withholding formal acceptance of the trucks until the supplier provides clear explanations and the canvassed prices are verified.

“Because Mayor Ouano had this checked if the price was correct. So we traced in the purchase order issued on June 26, 2025, that those two dump trucks which are 10-wheelers cost P21.9 million. P10.99 million per unit,” Maligon said.

The City Government is now coordinating with the supplier for the formal return of the trucks while awaiting the results of a full review of the purchase. (ABC)